Workers disinfect Haywood Co. schools while closed due to illnesses

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local school system was closed Monday as they are seeing a high number of student and staff absences.

Haywood County Schools Superintendent Joey Hassell says there has been a high number of staff and students absent due to illnesses.

Now they are cleaning up in hopes of stopping the spread of sickness.

“Just to add in a day where we could bring in our crew from ABM and just do some work to disinfect the buildings,” Hassell said.

Haywood County school leaders came up with the decision to close all schools and disinfect the campuses in the district.

Hassell says parents were alerted Friday about the closings and their plans to clean all schools.

“Hospital-brand chemicals that they use, they are just bringing in stronger chemicals just to ensure that the disinfecting takes place,” Hassell said.

That means cleaning desks, high foot-traffic areas, door knobs and anywhere there may be germs.

Hassell says he believes there could be numerous illnesses.

“It’s a mixture of flu, respiratory issues and also stomach viruses,” Hassell said.

Hassell says he believes there are ways to prevent others from getting sick.

“Be careful that when you sneeze and cough that you cover your mouth accordingly and ensure that we are using those good habits,” Hassell said.

Hassell says classes will resume Tuesday, February 5.