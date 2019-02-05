A mother and daughter arrested at a middle school, speak out

JACKSON, Tenn.–“I just want to really pick up my family and just leave,” said Arlene Pugh, parent at North Parkway Middle School.



According to court documents, Arlene Pugh faces charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault after an incident at North Parkway Middle School.

On Monday, Pugh said she was called to the school to pick up her daughter and talk with a consulting teacher about a prior incident.

“I haven’t did anything wrong, all I did was what the school told me to do, I was coming to get my child,” said Pugh.

Pugh said Monday was her daughter’s first day back to school following an earlier suspension.

She said the school proceeded to suspend her daughter again Monday for what she claims was a video of her daughter fighting.

“Where are the teachers at, why are all the children out the classroom at the same time in the bathroom fighting?,” said Pugh.

According to court documents Pugh was shouting profanity’s and refused to leave.

“And I’m grown, I can say whatever I want to say that’s my 1st amendment right!,” said Pugh.

Court documents said School Resource Officer Daniel Jones asked Pugh to leave the school several times.

She claims she was then maced, tazed and arrested.

Pugh said this incident has been an embarrassment to her family.

“I don’t think this is funny at all,” said Pugh.

Court documents said her adult daughter, Zyaire Lewis is charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault.

“I’m trying to go to a school so I can be a general surgeon,” said daughter Zyaire Lewis.

“Nobody gonna want their general surgeon to have a record like that,” said Lewis.

Court documents said as Deputy Jones attempted to arrest Pugh, Lewis pushed the officer.

Pugh posted a $2,000 bond while Lewis posted a $500 bond.

Leaders with the Jackson-Madison County School System say the incident started during a conference with Pugh, but can’t discuss details of what lead to Pugh and Lewis being arrested. They also added no students were involved at any point.