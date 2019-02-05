Foggy And Warm, A Few Scattered Showers Possible

Weather Update 9:29 AM CDT, February 5 —

Its been a foggy morning for all of West Tennessee so far. Temperatures are quite mild. The big exception being in far northwest Tennessee. There is a quasi-stalled boundary that has parked across the far northwest corner of the area. The boundary is creating quite a temperature contrast. While most of West Tennessee has been in the lower 60s, its briefly dipped down into upper 40s in Lake, Dyer and Obion Counties this morning. That boundary will be the focusing mechanism for showers, and perhaps convection over the next 36 hours… Fog is expected to burn off through noon, then it will remain mainly cloudy through most of the afternoon, with a few scattered light showers possible. As a weak upper wave progresses through the aforementioned boundary late afternoon into this evening. We will likely see slightly better coverage of showers and storms. Another, more potent piece of energy is set to swing by Wednesday afternoon/early evening. that one may trigger off a few strong storms.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com