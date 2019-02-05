Group hosts search-and-rescue training session

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A group trained Tuesday to help search-and-rescue teams be better equipped for life-saving scenarios.

A group called Strategic Self Reliance and Defense, which consists of first responders, met Tuesday afternoon for search-and-rescue training. The course focused on advanced techniques for tracking, land navigation, and survival.

Alfred Felker oversees the session. He has a background in law enforcement, but advanced search-and-rescue actually came from his own interest.

“I’ve sought out courses and individual training, and I’ve pursued that myself as far as forensic tracking certifications,” Felker said.

Felker says the course focuses on what search-and-rescue personnel can do to improve their efforts. Even details like the length between footsteps can indicate a clue. Some of the knowledge can help volunteers as well.

One tip is to look at the width of the tracks, as humans typically leave wider pathways than animals.

Attendees say they found the event useful.

“But to come out for specifics like this, if we pick up one thing that helps us find somebody, then it’s worth the drive and every bit of his class,” said Chris Baxter, who came to the training session from the DeSoto County (Mississippi) Sheriff’s Office.

Felker plans to hold more training sessions during the rest of 2019.

“We’re going to hold monthly, free search-and-rescue training out here the first Tuesday of every month, all of this year,” Felker said. “So any agency, volunteer, full-time that wants to participate in this, just give us a call.”