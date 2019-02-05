Hardin Co. fire station burglary hinders response to blaze at firefighter’s home

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Fire officials say a burglary at a rural fire station prevented the crew from responding to a blaze at a firefighter’s home.

Firefighters were dispatched around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon to a house fire, only to discover that the District 15 station in the Hookers Bend community had been burglarized, according to the Hardin County Fire Department.

Both batteries had been stolen from the tanker truck, leaving it unable to respond, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

A Stihl chainsaw, Husky rotary forcible-entry saw and a portable radio also were taken.

The house fire was at the home of a Hardin County firefighter. The blaze was contained to the kitchen by other responding units, according to the post.

They say the burglary occurred between noon Sunday and Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department at 731-925-9007.