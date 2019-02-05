Jackson City Council members discuss old landfill, annexing land

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Council members voted Tuesday to change the way the old landfill off Highway 70 is monitored.

“We’ve had some issues there, some gases that are not healthy for local residents,” Councilwoman Vicky Foote said.

She says it is safe now, and it is time to decrease spending.

“We’re trying to get the monitoring to a more consistent level, not every quarter, not every year,” Foote said. “We’re trying to get it separated so that we can comply, maybe with paper, and tell them what we’re doing, and just have them come fewer times to do their studies.”

City Council members say Jackson is growing. They plan to add more land to the city and zone it for industry.

“The land that we annexed today will help the city of Jackson with respect to light industry,” Councilman Harvey Buchanan said.

He says it will keep the city on the right path.

“It will help the city to grow along with the economic development along F.E. Wright. It’s a tremendous asset to the city,” Buchanan said.

The other City Council members agreed on everything that was discussed.

“You can see all votes were 9-0,” Buchanan said. “That means there was no conflict. The issues were discussed, and all council members agreed.”

The City Council also approved the design for the dog park being paid for by the Randy Boyd Foundation.