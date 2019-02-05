Local kindergarten students celebrate 100 days of school

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kindergartners at a local school celebrated a significant milestone — 100 days of school.

“You know, to take 30 minutes out of their extremely busy days to sit on the floor and read with a kindergartner, so it means a lot to us as a staff and it just makes those kindergartners feel so special and so important,” said Caitlin Myracle, librarian at Community Montessori School.

Students at Community Montessori School celebrate 100 days of school and everything they’ve learned so far.

Students celebrated by reading, showing off what they’ve learned.

Each kindergarten class competed to read 100 books in 30 minutes.

Family members, older students, staff from central office, first responders, and many other community members came in to read with a student one on one.

“It’s kind of a milestone. It’s a mile marker and just to have all of these people,” Myracle said.

Students read books from their curriculum, which they’ve been working with every day.

Once they finished, teachers pulled other books for students to read.

Teachers kept track of how many books were read by putting sticky notes on a board to be counted.

The teachers of each class had a competition among themselves to see whose class read the most.

“They’re now learning how to sound out letters and how to put those letter sounds together and blend words,” Myracle said.

Myracle says this celebration is something students will remember for years to come.

“I had a group of students, sixth graders, in here the other day talking about it,” Myracle said. “Their faces kind of lit up, like ‘we remember when we got to do that!'”

A study shows 53 percent of kindergartners in the Jackson-Madison County School System are above average in their reading abilities this year.