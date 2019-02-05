Mom speaks out after being arrested at middle school

JACKSON, Tenn. — A mother speaks out after she and her daughter were arrested Monday at a local middle school.

Arlene Pugh and her daughter Zyaire Lewis appeared Tuesday in court. According to court documents, both face charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault.

On Monday, School Resource Officer Daniel Jones was called to the principal’s office at North Parkway Middle School.

According to court documents, Pugh was there shouting profanities at the principal and refusing to leave. Documents also say Deputy Jones asked Pugh to leave the school several times before attempting to place her under arrest.

Documents say, as the SRO was trying to take Pugh into custody, her oldest daughter, Zyaire, pushed the SRO trying to get him to let go of her mom, and she was arrested as well.

The affidavit also says the officer had to use two bursts of a chemical spray and a Phazzer electrical stun gun before being able to get Pugh to cooperate.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with Pugh just hours after she was in court Tuesday.

“Right now I’m going through so many different emotions,” Pugh said. “I’m angry as hell, first and foremost, because I did nothing wrong.”

Pugh says she was at the school talking to the principal about a video of her daughter fighting in a bathroom. She says she was sprayed with pepper spray twice and shocked seven times with an electrical stun gun, but says she didn’t do anything wrong.

“I felt like I was playing my part as a parent and trying to help the school with my child, but I didn’t get the same in return,” Pugh said.

Pugh posted a $2,000 bond and her daughter posted a $500 bond.

The Jackson-Madison County School System says the incident started during a conference with Pugh. They say no students were involved at any point.

School officials said they cannot discuss further details of what led to Pugh and Lewis being arrested.