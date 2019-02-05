Mugshots : Madison County : 02/04/19 – 02/05/19 February 5, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/20Alvin Harris Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of community corrections, schedule II drug violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20Arlene McFadden-Pugh Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Zyaire Lewis Assault, disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20Angela Hartsock Fugitive-hold for other agency, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20Anthony Waller Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Billy Usry DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20Caitlyn Hale Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20Darius Ward Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20James Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Jimmy Plunk Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20John Goschke Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20Jonathon Woodruff Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Kenny Haynes Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20Lametius Atkins Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20Maxine Douglas Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20Phillip Thomas Reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20Rosheka Curry Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Seth Parrish Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20Virginia Williams Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Xavier Pittman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/04/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/05/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore