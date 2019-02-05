Mugshots : Madison County : 02/04/19 – 02/05/19

1/20 Alvin Harris Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of community corrections, schedule II drug violations, failure to appear

2/20 Arlene McFadden-Pugh Disorderly conduct

3/20 Zyaire Lewis Assault, disorderly conduct

4/20 Angela Hartsock Fugitive-hold for other agency, violation of probation



5/20 Anthony Waller Failure to appear

6/20 Billy Usry DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/20 Caitlyn Hale Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed

8/20 Darius Ward Aggravated assault



9/20 James Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/20 Jimmy Plunk Violation of probation

11/20 John Goschke Violation of probation

12/20 Jonathon Woodruff Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed



13/20 Kenny Haynes Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/20 Lametius Atkins Shoplifting

15/20 Maxine Douglas Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest

16/20 Phillip Thomas Reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/20 Rosheka Curry Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/20 Seth Parrish Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

19/20 Virginia Williams Criminal trespass

20/20 Xavier Pittman Failure to appear









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/04/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/05/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.