Scattered Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, February 5th

It’s been one of those eerie days where the fog sticks around longer than usual. Temperatures have already reached the 70s in many areas especially along and south of Interstate 40 but we were only in the upper 50s in northwest Tennessee at 3 o’clock this afternoon. There’s even warmer weather in the forecast for the next 48 hours with a potential for record setting temperatures tonight and tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Fog reducing visibility in northwest Tennessee will persist into the evening mainly north of I-40 but showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible farther south with locally heavy downpours. Temperatures will be more mild tonight than they’ve been since early October! We’ll only drop to the lower and middle 60s at the coldest point of the night.

Warm again tomorrow! Temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70s in the afternoon possibly setting record highs under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening so be on the lookout for some downpours! The chance for rain will continue tonight through Thursday evening when temperatures are forecast to drop from the 70s Thursday afternoon to the teens and lower 20s on Friday night. so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

