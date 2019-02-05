Weakley Co. authorities capture South Carolina fugitive

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man wanted on charges including attempted murder in South Carolina was captured Tuesday morning near Dresden.

Nathaniel Isiah Roberts, 20, was taken into custody after the 911 center in Dresden got a call that he might be walking along Highway 54 toward Dresden, according to a news release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

When officers responded just after 9 a.m. and saw Roberts, he ran into the woods near Snake Hill Road, according to the release.

Weakley County deputies and Dresden police officers looked for him until he was seen by a civilian near Macedonia Church Road and Highway 89.

When deputies arrived, Roberts again fled into the woods. He was captured a short time later.

Roberts was found to be wanted in South Carolina by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department on charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy, according to the release.

The charges stem from an incident last week in which Roberts and three others allegedly broke into a house and fired several shots a four people inside, the release says. A 15-year-old was injured in the incident.

The three other suspects have already been arrested.

Weakley County deputies have charged Roberts with being a fugitive from justice, and he will be extradited by South Carolina, the release says.