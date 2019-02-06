A local woodcarver shares the secrets behind his art

JACKSON, Tenn.–A historian, musician, and an artist, three things Bodie Gentry considers himself to be.



Using his hands to create art pieces highlighting influential African Americans for many years.

“You spend 30, 40 hours working on a piece of art, and somebody say ‘hey, how much for that, well it’s too much, well forget it, I’d much rather keep it, I’ll take it back home,” said woodcarver, Bodie Gentry.

His works of art aren’t so easily given a new home, because he said the secret behind them is too valuable.

“What I did, I gathered the walnuts, and gathered the husk and it becomes like a clay, and whenever you see pieces made out of the walnut husk it comes from that historical location,” said Gentry.

Most of all Gentry’s art pieces are made from walnuts or walnut trees.

But it’s no coincidence as to why the walnut tree is his tree of choice.

“Wherever I go and there’s an early settlement of African American people not 99 percent of the time but one percent of the time, I’m gone always find black walnut trees,” Gentry said.

“It’s made out of walnut husk that I gathered from Frederick Douglas’ estate in Washington D.C., and at Frederick Douglas’ estate there are two black walnut trees,” Gentry said.

Gentry said he started to wonder why everywhere he found black walnut trees, there was a connection to black history, so he traveled to Montgomery, Alabama for answers.

“When the Africans come over here as slaves there were earth people they were farmers,” said Gentry.

“They fell in love with the black walnut tree, because sometime a storm would come and a pine tree, it just goes down, an oak tree it just goes down, but the walnut, she said a big storm would come, the tree would go, right, go left, it would bend and bounce back up, so they fell in love with the tree because of its strength, escape to freedom, or their masters was gracious enough to set them free, or they can purchase their freedom, they would always do one thing, they would gather black walnuts and they would take the walnuts where they were going,” said Gentry.

Gentry says he probably won’t sell any of his masterpieces because they’re so dear to his heart.

Some of Gentry’s art pieces will be at the Delta Center located on 96 O’neal Street in Jackson, February 23.