College bands prepare for the ‘Hub City Classic Battle of the Bands’

JACKSON, Tenn– College bands are getting ready for Saturday’s “Hub City Classic Battle of the Bands.”

Bands from Stillman College, Talladega College, and Mississippi Valley State University will make their way down to Jackson to compete against the Hub City’s own Lane College band.

The Hub City Classic will be hosted by social media personality Famous Amos, who is best known for his unique dance moves.

“I’m marching in with all the bands I used to march in the band with Mississippi Valley too, so my school will be here. You already know I’m turnt times 50,000 okay? Get your tickets ASAP, this Saturday it’s going down,” Famous Amos said.

Tickets range from $10-$25.