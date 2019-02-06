Don Wood
|Don Wood of Springville, Tennessee
|86
|Henry County Healthcare Center
|Wednesday, February 06, 2019
|11:00 AM Saturday, February 9, 2019
|Sulphur Well Church of Christ
|Randy Stephens: son-in-law and Bob Palmer of Sulphur Well Church of Christ
|Sulphur Well Church of Christ Cemetery
|4:00-7:00 PM Friday, February 8, 2019 at McEvoy Funeral Home and
10:00 AM Saturday prior to the service at Sulphur Well Church of Christ
|September 12, 1932 in Nashville, Tennessee
|Grandsons
|William Justus Wood and Mildred Elizabeth Macon Wood, both preceded
|Margie Johnston Wood, married: March 7, 1953, survives in Springville, TN
|Donna (Randy) Stephens, Springville, Tennessee
|Bill (Paula) Wood, Jonesboro, Georgia
Mark Wood, preceded
Daughter-in-law: Melinda Wood, Springville, TN
|Robert Earl (Shari) Wood, Kansas City, Missouri
|Seven
|Ten
|Sister-in-law: Bettie (Bill) Lawrence, Ft. Walton Beach, FL
|Mr. Wood was a member of the Riverdale Church of Christ where he served as an elder and was also a member of the Sulphur Well Church of Christ in his later years. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War. Don was a graduate of Georgia State University and worked in Air Traffic Control in Atlanta for 41 years. He enjoyed his years as a scoutmaster. Despite his “Gran Grumps” nickname, he was a generous and caring man that will be missed by all who knew him.