 Don Wood of Springville, Tennessee
86
Henry County Healthcare Center
Wednesday, February 06, 2019
11:00 AM Saturday, February 9, 2019
Sulphur Well Church of Christ
Randy Stephens: son-in-law and Bob Palmer of Sulphur Well Church of Christ
Sulphur Well Church of Christ Cemetery
4:00-7:00 PM Friday, February 8, 2019 at McEvoy Funeral Home and

10:00 AM Saturday prior to the service at Sulphur Well Church of Christ

September 12, 1932 in Nashville, Tennessee
Grandsons
William Justus Wood and Mildred Elizabeth Macon Wood, both preceded
Margie Johnston Wood, married: March 7, 1953, survives in Springville, TN
Donna (Randy) Stephens, Springville, Tennessee
Bill (Paula) Wood, Jonesboro, Georgia

Mark  Wood, preceded

Daughter-in-law: Melinda Wood, Springville, TN
Robert Earl (Shari) Wood, Kansas City, Missouri
Seven
Ten
Sister-in-law: Bettie (Bill) Lawrence, Ft. Walton Beach, FL
Mr. Wood was a member of the Riverdale Church of Christ where he served as an elder and was also a member of the Sulphur Well Church of Christ in his later years. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War. Don was a graduate of Georgia State University and worked in Air Traffic Control in Atlanta for 41 years. He enjoyed his years as a scoutmaster. Despite his “Gran Grumps” nickname, he was a generous and caring man that will be missed by all who knew him.  