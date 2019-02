JACKSON, Tenn. — Nothing sets the mood like candles, but a home fire can also ruin your evening.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 23 home candle fires are reported each day.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind you to “Candle with Care.”

Chocolates, flowers and candles are great for your sweetheart, but remember to use candles properly to avoid an accidental fire.