Goat Cheese and Sun-dried Tomato Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Submitted by: Jim Norton (via video)

Serves 4

4 (approx. 1/2 lbs each) boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 cups baby spinach

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, julienne cut

1/2 cup red onion, thinly sliced

4oz softened goat cheese

1/2 tbsp paprika

1/2 tbsp garlic powder

1/2 tbsp onion powder

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp salt

Olive oil

Fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 400°. Add the paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, sugar, salt, and pepper to a small bowl and combine. Set aside. Carefully cut a pocket into each chicken breast. Sprinkle of the inside of the pocket with the combined spices. Layer approximately 1 ounce of goat cheese into each pocket. Continue by stuffing each breast with the desired amount of red onion, baby spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes. Secure each breast with toothpicks and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

In a large skillet over medium high heat, heat olive oil. Add the breasts to the hot oil and sear until golden brown, approximately three minutes per side. Remove breasts from skillet and place in a baking dish. Pour the juice from the skillet over the breasts and cover with aluminum foil. Roast breasts in oven for approximately 17-18 minutes. Remove breasts from the oven and discard the toothpicks. Sprinkle the fresh chopped parsley and serve