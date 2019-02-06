Hardin Co. Schools closed remainder of week due to illnesses

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, February 7-8, due to illnesses.

Director of Schools Michael Davis confirmed the closure Wednesday afternoon, saying their absentee rate reached 16.4 percent Wednesday.

Davis says 30 of the system’s teachers are also out.

Students were already set to be off Monday, February 11, as faculty will have a professional development day.

“Certainly that will give us time to get well,” Davis said.