Haywood produces 9 collegiate signees

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — After a State Runner-Up season, Haywood had 9 players sign to continue playing football in college this morning.

Both Taylor Shields and Deyondrius Hines are headed to Murray State.

Derrion Bell signed with Lane College.

Calen Johnson signed with University of the Cumberland’s.

Sherron Hines, Xavier King, Emanuel Beard, Jerwin Young, and Decourtney Reed all signed to play at Bethel.