Heavy Rain and Strong T’storms Possible This Evening

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Wednesday, February 6th

Strong thunderstorms have been meandering around West Tennessee this afternoon causing heavy rain and frequent lightning and some of the rain has lead to localized flash flooding. We’ll continue to contend with these conditions with damaging winds and flash flooding being the main concerns this evening.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to roll through West Tennessee this afternoon and evening, and some thunderstorms may become strong or severe before midnight. We’ll otherwise have a very warm and windy night with temperatures, once again, only bottoming out in the middle 60s. West Tennessee is under a level 1 to 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather with a primary concern for damaging winds and flash flooding but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Expect a windy day tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s in the afternoon. Winds may gust between 30 and 40 miles per hour during the daytime. A cold front will come through after 12 p.m. tomorrow dropping our temperatures nearly 50°F overnight Thursday with thunderstorms possible off-and-on – especially in the afternoon and early evening. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

