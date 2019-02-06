List of illness-related school closures

Several West Tennessee schools have closed for multiple days due to high numbers of illnesses.

Below is a list of schools that are closed for one or more days this week. We will update this list as more closures are announced.

Hardin County Schools closed Thursday and Friday (February 7-8)

Lexington City Schools closed Thursday and Friday (February 7-8)

McNairy County Schools closed Thursday and Friday (February 7-8)

Trinity Christian Academy closed Thursday (February 7)

University School of Jackson closed Thursday and Friday (February 7-8)

West Carroll Schools closed Thursday and Friday (February 7-8)