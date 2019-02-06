Martin woman arrested in theft of pickup truck

MARTIN, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested in Stewart County after she was reportedly found driving a pickup truck stolen out of Martin.

Jennifer Murphy, 35, of Martin was found driving the truck shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Martin Police Department.

The 1998 Ford Ranger had been reported stolen around 10:30 the previous night from the owner’s driveway on Fonville Street in Martin.

Murphy also matched the description given by a neighbor who witnessed the truck being driven away, according to the release.

Murphy will be formally charged with felony theft by the Martin Police Department after facing additional charges in Stewart County, the release says.