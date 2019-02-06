Medical marijuana bill back on table in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A medical marijuana bill is back on the table in Tennessee.
Republican Sen. Janice Bowling filed the first legislation of the year Monday.
If the bill were to pass, those diagnosed with one of about 20 qualifying conditions would be allowed to use the drug.
The proposal also permits the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana in Tennessee, but states that individual city governments would have the right to outlaw the sale or cultivation by a two-thirds vote.
So far, Gov. Bill Lee has voiced skepticism, and right now the bill has no sponsor in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
Below is the full list of medical conditions that are considered to qualify with the bill:
Cancer
Glaucoma
Epilepsy
HIV/AIDS
Crohn’s disease
Muscular sclerosis
Opioid addiction
Renal failure
Severe nausea or chronic pain
Any medical condition producing cachexia, persistent muscle spasm or seizures
Post traumatic stress syndrome
Chronic radiculopathy
Severe psoriasis
Psoriatic arthritis
Complex pain syndrome, including trigeminal neuralgia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson’s disease
End-of-life pain management or palliative care
Patients under the age of 18 who are suffering from the following conditions also qualify:
Cerebral palsy
Cystic fibrosis
Osteogenesis imperfecta
Muscular Dystrophy
Terminal conditions
Any additional conditions approved by a state commission