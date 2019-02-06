Medical marijuana bill back on table in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A medical marijuana bill is back on the table in Tennessee.

Republican Sen. Janice Bowling filed the first legislation of the year Monday.

If the bill were to pass, those diagnosed with one of about 20 qualifying conditions would be allowed to use the drug.

The proposal also permits the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana in Tennessee, but states that individual city governments would have the right to outlaw the sale or cultivation by a two-thirds vote.

So far, Gov. Bill Lee has voiced skepticism, and right now the bill has no sponsor in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Below is the full list of medical conditions that are considered to qualify with the bill:

Cancer

Glaucoma

Epilepsy

HIV/AIDS

Crohn’s disease

Muscular sclerosis

Opioid addiction

Renal failure

Severe nausea or chronic pain

Any medical condition producing cachexia, persistent muscle spasm or seizures

Post traumatic stress syndrome

Chronic radiculopathy

Severe psoriasis

Psoriatic arthritis

Complex pain syndrome, including trigeminal neuralgia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson’s disease

End-of-life pain management or palliative care

Patients under the age of 18 who are suffering from the following conditions also qualify:

Cerebral palsy

Cystic fibrosis

Osteogenesis imperfecta

Muscular Dystrophy

Terminal conditions

Any additional conditions approved by a state commission