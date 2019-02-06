Mr. David Wesley Perkins

 Mr. David Wesley Perkins, age 49 passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at his residence.  A graveside service for Mr. Perkins will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Williston, Tennessee.  A visitation for the Perkins family will be held on Saturday, February 9 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents:  Sammie and Bonnie Martindale Perkins.

Mr. Perkins is survived by his daughter:  Emily Perkins Echols (Drew) of Memphis, TN; one brother:  Donnie Ray Perkins (Kim Parish) of Bowie, AZ; one sister:  Mary Perkins of Jonesboro, AK; and one grandson:  Dawson Echols of Memphis, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the Perkins family requests that donations be made to the Brownsville Funeral Home for funeral expenses.