Mrs. Elizabeth Sue Bradburn, age 79 of White House, TN formerly of Camden, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Bradburn was born on December 12, 1939 in Decatur Co. to the late Woody J. Terry and Martha Ann McKennie Fitzgerald. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Bradburn; step father, William Fitzgerald; sisters, Nell Colgate and Iva Lee McKelvy. Mrs. Bradburn was a retired from retail sales with K-Mart.

Survived by:

Daughters: Debra Dunnagan

Pamela Alexander

Son: David Smothers

Grandchildren: Summer Flatt, Ryan Dunnagan, Autumn Alexander, Angela Alexander, Ashley Smothers, Amanda Smothers, Abby Smothers

Great Grandchildren: Destiny Lane, Lily Pierce, George Morgan, Adi , AJ, Elizabeth, Ava

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1 pm at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Bradford officiating.