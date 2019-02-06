Mugshots : Madison County : 02/05/19 – 02/06/19

1/21 Michael Maness Failure to appear

2/21 Aaron Parramore Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, alteration of serial numbers, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/21 Cory Winfield Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/21 Deborah Henley Aggravated assault



5/21 Derek Newsom Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/21 Devin Chatman Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/21 Emmanuel Castaneda-Flores Driving while unlicensed

8/21 Ernest Stevenson Aggravated assault



9/21 Freed Lovett Failure to appear

10/21 Heather Hall Violation of community corrections

11/21 Herman Hoyle Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/21 Jarvis Tyson DUI, leaving the scene of accident, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/21 Jason Ganaway Aggravated domestic assault

14/21 Jeffery Douglas Violation of conditions of community supervision

15/21 London Parker Public intoxication

16/21 Marquise Haywood Violation of probation



17/21 Michael Matthews Failure to comply

18/21 Morrell Jarrett Driving on revoked license

19/21 Robert Williams Theft under $999, identity theft

20/21 Shalita Trice Failure to appear



21/21 William Kelley Simple domestic assault











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/05/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/06/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.