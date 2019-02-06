Russell signs with Texas A&M

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Today during the nation’s biggest collegiate signing event, 3 star linebacker Christopher Russell announced his decision to play football at Texas A&M next season.

Russell was named player of the year in Region 7 4A last year, recording 112 tackles and 7 sacks. He also helped lead the Trojans to a region title, during their perfect 10-0 regular season.

When it came down to making a decision, Russell explained how it was always Texas A&M. He felt at home there, and that is where he saw himself fit in.

Russell wanted to thank his high school coaches at Dyersburg for the constant work and effort they put in each and every week for his benefit.

Russell will now look forward to the upcoming football season, this time as an Aggie.