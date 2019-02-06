Scattered Strong To Severe Storm Likely

Weather Update 9:55 AM — February 6

Scattered showers continue this morning for parts of West Tennessee. There are two distinct areas that we are currently watching. One is the ‘trigger’ for this afternoon’s activity, the other is fuel or support for the event. In general we still have a stalled out boundary draped across the Ohio Valley, Overnight and this morning there has been convection along the stalled front, that has lead to a stable air mass north of the front, or rain cooled air. Since that air is heavier and denser it is sliding southward into NW Tennessee, mainly in the form of showers. As that boundary shifts south gradually this morning it will meet up with the increasing instability, and shear ahead of the parent mid-level wave. The convergence should be enough to trigger storms by 12 or 1 PM this afternoon, likely along the I-40 corridor. these storms may be somewhat isolated, leading to the threat of severe storms… they will be capable of damaging winds, small hail, and unfortunately some tornadoes today as well. All possibilities. Stay severe weather ready. I will have the full forecast update coming up on Midday 11:30 on ABC 7.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com