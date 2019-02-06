Several west Tennessee communities to receive state grant funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–Several West Tennessee communities will receive thousands of dollars in Site Development Grant Funding from the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development.

Those communities include:

*The Decatur County Industrial Site, which will receive $95,000 for due diligence study.

*The City of Henderson’s Industrial Park will receive more than $448,200 for clearing and grading of 15 acres of land.

*The Obion County Joint Economic Development Council will receive $90,000 for the Titan Golf Course site for due diligence study.

*The City of Jackson will receive more than $379,546 for the Highway 223 east site to clear 16 acres and design of a new industrial access road.