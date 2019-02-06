Several west Tennessee communities to receive state grant funding

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–Several West Tennessee communities will receive thousands of dollars in Site Development Grant Funding from the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development.

Those communities include:

*The Decatur County Industrial Site, which will receive $95,000 for due diligence study.

*The City of Henderson’s Industrial Park will receive more than $448,200 for clearing and grading of 15 acres of land.

*The Obion County Joint Economic Development Council will receive $90,000 for the Titan Golf Course site for due diligence study.

*The City of Jackson will receive more than $379,546 for the Highway 223 east site to clear 16 acres and design of a new industrial access road.

