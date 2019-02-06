State comptrollers office releases annual audit of Decatur Co. governement

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has completed its annual audit of Decatur County government.

The report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018 includes 11 findings highlighting weaknesses and deficiencies in the several county offices.

According to the audit, problems include expenditures exceeding appropriations authorized by the county commission, failure to reconcile accounts, and poor record keeping.

To view the Decatur County audit report, visit the “Seen on 7” section.