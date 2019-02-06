Three JMC teachers chosen to represent district for state Teacher of the Year Award

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County School System recognizes 23 outstanding educators as their schools’ Teachers of the Year.

Each was chosen by their colleagues to represent their individual school for the 2018-19 school year.

Three were chosen by district leaders to represent each grade category:

Veronica Sesson – Pre-K through 4th

Michelle York – 5th through 8th

Breanne Oldham – 9th through 12th

The three will also go on to represent the district in the Southwest Regional Competition for the State Teacher of the Year Award.