Three JMC teachers chosen to represent district for state Teacher of the Year Award
JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County School System recognizes 23 outstanding educators as their schools’ Teachers of the Year.
Each was chosen by their colleagues to represent their individual school for the 2018-19 school year.
Three were chosen by district leaders to represent each grade category:
Veronica Sesson – Pre-K through 4th
Michelle York – 5th through 8th
Breanne Oldham – 9th through 12th
The three will also go on to represent the district in the Southwest Regional Competition for the State Teacher of the Year Award.