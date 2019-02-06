Vicky Foote declares candidacy for Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local city council representative made a major announcement about her political future.

City council representative Vicky Foote announced on Wednesday her intention to run for the office of mayor of Jackson.

Foote has represented District 1, which includes south Jackson for two terms and says she has decided take a step in a different direction.

“With the strength that God truly has prepared me, for such a time as this, I declare my candidacy for mayor of the city of Jackson,” Foote said.

Foote’s term as city council representative District 1 ends the July 1.