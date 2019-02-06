West Tennessee community honors deceased veteran

JACKSON, Tenn. — Recently, a veteran named Mary Nolen passed away in Humboldt.

She had no family or friends around to help plan her funeral service, but thanks to the community, she will not be forgotten.

The Medina Funeral Home and Cremation Service will help with her memorial service at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parker’s Crossroads.

The public is invited to the service.

Managing director DJ Brewer says no veteran will be forgotten in their community.

“We change that by having a service, inviting the community out to be a part of the service, and show the support of the veteran in service of our country,” Brewer said.

Brewer adds that their funeral home has a policy of never turning a veteran’s family away, regardless of financial situation.