Delta Electronics solar inverter recall information

Delta Electronics has announced a recall for thousands of solar inverters.

The capacitors in them can fail and allow heat to build up, and the cover can eject with force from the unit, posing a fire and impact hazard.

The Eltek inverters were sold by various solar installers in several states, including Tennessee.

Delta Electronics has received eleven reports of the capacitors failing and allowing heat to build up and two reports of the cover forcibly ejecting.

If you have one of these recalled items, you are urged to stop using it immediately and contact Delta Electronics to arrange for a free replacement.

For contact information or to see if your inverter is affected, visit the United States Product Safety Commission’s website.