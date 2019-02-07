DeWALT drill recall information

DeWALT is recalling over 100,000 drills.

The recall includes the DWD110 and DWD112 models.

The drill’s wiring can reportedly come into contact with internal moving parts, posing a shock hazard.

The drills were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other hardware stores nationwide.

If you have one of these recalled drills, you should stop using it immediately and contact DeWALT to schedule a free inspection and repair.

For contact information or to check the date codes affected by this recall, visit the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website.