Families tour Saint Mary’s School for open house

JACKSON, Tenn. — Saint Mary’s School in North Jackson held an open house for parents and students on Thursday.

The open house is for next semester. The school offers classes for children two years old up to eighth grade students.

Fifteen families were shown around the schools classrooms, libraries and learning centers.

“We are Christian based. We are open to all faiths. We are a Catholic school, but all faiths are welcome here, but we teach a classic education,” Admissions Director Kim Lemons said.

If you missed the open house, leaders say families are welcome to come anytime for a tour.