Family support for local college athlete

JACKSON, Tenn. — Having loved ones encourage you on during life’s most important moment’s is invaluable. Union small forward Terrandus Smith knows exactly how that feels because he has a fan club that is like no other.

Sitting in the stands, you’ll find nearly 20 of Terrandus’s family and friends cheering him on, and this crew shows up and shows out at every home game.

The Smith family shows up in matching super ran shirts —letting everyone know Terrandus is not just a super hero, but also a source of inspiration.

For this family, the sport of basketball is more than just a game, it is what brings them together.

While he’s at Union, the Smith family plans to continue their support of Terrandus every chance they can get.

Story by: Sports Reporter, Orlando Toatley