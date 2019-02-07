Flooding does more damage than expected in Benton County

CAMDEN, Tenn–

Highway workers of Benton County were hard at work Thursday afternoon, repairing several roads affected by flood waters.

Benton County Highway Superintendent Buck Carter said workers have been unstopping storm drains on birdsong road in Camden that were affected by 6in. of rain.

“Evidently some of the covers gotten plugged up, with some debris and the water came over the top of the road,” said Benton County Highway Superintendent Buck Carter.

“The pipe that they’re working on there’s two large covers there and evidently it got stopped up, and the pressure folded the ends of them in,” Carter said.

Carter said this is the fourth road they’ve fixed Thursday since the flooding, and he said their work has yet to be done.

“They are taking a torch and cutting them and pulling them back out the way now, and opening them back up,” Carter said.

Carter said workers have been able to repair some of the damaged roads immediately for the public’s safety.

However, one driver unfortunately drove across one of the roads that washed away Wednesday night.

“I have children, I have grandchildren, I want everybody to be safe on these roads,” said Carter.

He also said the workers will continue to repair the damaged roads throughout the week.

“We do this for the safety of our citizens, that’s number one with me, I take my job very seriously,” Carter said.

Carter advises drivers to not drive through roads with flooded water.