Mr. Lillard Dayton Turner

Mr. Lillard Dayton Turner, age 98 of Camden, TN passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital. Mr. Turner was born on June 30, 1920 in Carroll County, TN to the late Jessie Turner and Rena Lowe Turner. He was also preceded in death by sons: Jimmy Turner, Joe Turner; brothers, Coy Turner, Rufus Turner, Clyde Turner, Eathelder Turner; sisters, Kate Wrye, Mattie May Ray.

Mr. Turner was retired Maintenance from Benton County Board of Education, a member of Sandy Point Baptist Church since 1950 and a Deacon for 61 years. He was also a U. S. Army Veteran.

Survived by:

Wife: Nadine Black Turner of Camden, TN

Sons: Richard (Gail) Turner of Protem, MO

Riley (Debbie) Turner of Willisville, IL

Bruce (Dolores) Turner of Camden, TN

Seven Grandchildren

Thirty Great Grandchildren

Eighteen Great Great Grandchildren

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2 pm at the Sandy Point Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Melton officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandy Point Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel and again on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 11:00-2:00 pm at the Sandy Point Baptist Church.