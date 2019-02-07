Mugshots : Madison County : 02/06/19 – 02/07/19

1/11 Breanna Sanchez Violation of probation

2/11 Alanna Davis Shoplifting

3/11 Cederick Whiteside Failure to appear

4/11 Christopher Barren Vandalism



5/11 David Anderson Violation of community corrections

6/11 Floyd Harris Failure to appear

7/11 Izea Hurst Shoplifting

8/11 Jacqueline Ortiz-Gurley Violation of community corrections



9/11 Kenneth Jamison Failure to appear

10/11 Travis Scott Failure to appear

11/11 William Garner Failure to comply























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/06/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/07/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.