RIFA serves hundreds of thousands in 2018

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local non-profit served almost half a million meals this previous year.

“497,578 meals were distributed through RIFA and all of its different programs,” said Lindsay Dawkins, the marketing and events coordinator for Regional Inter-Faith Association.

Dawkins says that’s a 15% increase from meals distributed in 2017.

“It shows there are people who need the basic necessity of food. It is a constant need, and it’s not going away,” Dawkins said.

More than 230,000 meals were served through their snack backpack program, and more than 25,000 meals were given to senior citizens.

“We almost doubled from last year. We expanded our program so we’re able to get in partnership with more senior centers to serve senior citizens and even some veterans as well,” Dawkins said.

Dawkins says all of these meals would not be possible without the community.

“Churches and businesses and individuals are coming together and fighting hunger as a community,” Dawkins said.

Dawkins says anyone can come to the soup kitchen with no questions asked.

“This is a way they are able to save money, so they can pay their utility bill and mortgage and rent, whatever it may be,” Dawkins said.

One thing RIFA is looking forward to this summer is their Bus Stop Cafe.

They’ll be traveling all around Jackson for eight weeks this summer providing 12,000 meals to kids 18 and younger.