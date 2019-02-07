Sheriff says scam callers may impersonate law enforcement

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam in which the caller pretends to be with the sheriff’s office.

Callers are using the name of sheriff’s office personnel and threatening fines and arrest for failure to register or appear in court, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The callers have reportedly demanded a $2,000 bond to be paid by pre-paid card.

Many of these calls do not originate in the U.S., but the caller may already have most of someone’s personal information, the release says.

The sheriff’s office urges anyone who receives such a call to hang up.

You can report any suspicious calls to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 731-423-6000.