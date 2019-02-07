Spring-like Temperatures Long Gone by Friday Morning

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, February 7th

TONIGHT

Showers will continue to linger past sunset tonight in West Tennessee before finally leaving the area completely around midnight. Our Spring-like temperatures will be long gone by Friday morning with overnight lows in the lower and middle 20s with wind chills in the lower to middle teens! Winter is back!

Wind chills in the teens and temperatures in the 20s tomorrow morning will only get a little bit warmer in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. At the very warmest point of the day, we’ll still only reach the middle to upper 30s on Friday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com