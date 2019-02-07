Strong Storms Possible Through Early Afternoon

Weather Update 8:20 AM CDT, February 7 —

We start the morning off on the mild side again. West Tennessee remains firmly in a warm sector behind last nights warm front and the approaching arctic front. The whole region like yesterday, remains largely capped, which should keep things quiet through late morning. Though, don’t be surprised if there is a few sprinkles here and there as moisture continues pumping into the region. By late morning the main cold front will start to push east into east Arkansas and far West Tennessee. Ahead of this, there will be strong winds sustained between 15 and 25 mph gust though could approach 35-45 mph. There is a concern now that some areas have seen over 2-4 inches of rain last night, that trees are a bit more susceptible to falling from strong gust. That may occur outside of the main line of storms. By early afternoon, the main front will be pushing across West Tennessee fairly quickly, it will have a line of heavy rain and pockets of damaging winds possible. The threat seems to peak west of Hwy 45 West… then becomes increasingly more isolated east. Temperatures will tumble through the 50s and 60s quickly and into the 30s by early this evening.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com