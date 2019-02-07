TWRA expands Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone for deer in west Tennesssee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has expanded the area affected by chronic wasting disease to eight counties in west Tennessee.

Chester, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton counties are included.

Samplings of more than 2,00 deer in these counties have been tested. Statewide more than 5,400 samples have been taken.

Leaders with the TWRA say it will take until later this month to find out all the results.