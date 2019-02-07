West Tennessee community restores historic church

DECATUR CO., Tenn. — One family is bringing a community together to complete a special project.

The Broadway family is on a mission to restore a historic building in West Tennessee.

The ‘Crawford Fieldhouse Church’ is 111-years-old and served as both a church and school in the 1900s.

According to the Broadway family, it is the last one-room standing schoolhouse in Decatur County.

On March 9 of last year, Rodney Broadway died in a car accident. Family members say this restoration is for him.

“When they were burying him and laying him in the ground, I saw this in the background and I thought, ‘That’s how I am going to remember him. I’m going to make his life serve an even greater purpose and bring our community even closer together,'” said restoration organizer Joanie Gant.

The family will be hosting a Crawford Restoration concert Saturday at the Horseshoe Lake Venue in Huron, Tennessee. It will be from 6-9 p.m. and feature two-time Tennessee Music Award winner ‘No Time Flat.’