Assisted living home celebrates Valentine’s early

TRENTON, Tenn. — These Trenton assisted living residents are feeling a little sweeter Friday afternoon, a week before Valentine’s Day.

Event coordinator Katie Burke says they are celebrating the holiday early, just like they do every year. Burke says this is their second annual Valentine’s ball. She says it’s a way to make the residents of the facility feel special.

These two feel extra special. They are the king and queen of the event.

“It’s a really good way for the residents here at the facility and their families and other community members to interact together,” Burke said.

These residents feel pampered while enjoying great food and conversation thanks to donations made by local businesses.

“Cosmetic things, such as they came in and did the residents hair and makeup, and we had some people do our floral decorations and things like that for the residents,” Burke said.

Burke says she strives for the community to embrace and love the people who stay at the facility.

Burke says they already have plans for next year’s Valentine’s ball.