Employees looking for answers after fire destroys business

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Auto Super Lube is left in ashes after a fire devastated the north Jackson business Thursday night.

“It pretty much engulfed the entire inside of the building,” manager Greg Smith said.

It could have been much worse.

“Quick response from the Jackson Fire Department, got here and got it under control before the whole thing was gone,” Smith said.

Unfortunately, the business is still out of operation.

“I’m kind of devastated right now. I like working here. I run this place. Business was good, and I just don’t know what I’m going to do right now,” Smith said.

Investigators pointed out an oil-burning heater on the northeast side of the building as a possible cause of the fire.

“When we determine an area of origin, we look for potential ignition sources in that area,” Jackson fire marshal Lamar Childress said.

The heater burned used oil from the cars they worked on, but there could have been other causes.

“There were other systems, a couple of motors, pumps, and some of the structure’s electrical wiring that needs to be evaluated,” Childress said.

Until more decisions are made, the employees are stuck in limbo.

“We’re going to wait and see with the owner of the property, what happens, take it one day at a time, try to get things back together, and see what happens,” Smith said.

The owner of the property is currently working with insurance to figure out what’s next.