High School Basketball Scores (Feb. 8)
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local high school basketball scores from February 8, 2019:
GIRLS:
Dyersburg 63 / Milan 47
Westview 54 / South Gibson 27
Haywood 65 / Ripley 45
Gibson County 55 / Peabody 41
Brighton 39 / Hardin County 32
Crockett County 58 / Obion County 50
Covington 58 / Fayette Ware 25
Humboldt 68 / Halls 28
BOYS:
South Gibson 67 / Westview 57
Peabody 73 / Gibson County 40
Humboldt 73 / Halls 41
Ripley 64 / Haywood 54
Brighton 64 / Hardin County 38
Crockett County 89 / Obion County 60
Covington 76 / Fayette Ware 73