High School Basketball Scores (Feb. 8)

Alex Northcut,

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local high school basketball scores from February 8, 2019:

GIRLS:

Dyersburg 63 / Milan 47

Westview 54 / South Gibson 27

Haywood 65 / Ripley 45

Gibson County 55 / Peabody 41

Brighton 39 / Hardin County 32

Crockett County 58 / Obion County 50

Covington 58 / Fayette Ware 25

Humboldt 68 / Halls 28

 

BOYS:

South Gibson 67 / Westview 57

Peabody 73 / Gibson County 40

Humboldt 73 / Halls 41

Ripley 64 / Haywood 54

Brighton 64 / Hardin County 38

Crockett County 89 / Obion County 60

Covington 76 / Fayette Ware 73