Mugshots : Madison County : 02/07/19 – 02/08/19 February 8, 2019

1/12Ashley Garrett Shoplifting

2/12Andre Pruitt Failure to appear

3/12Brian Pleasants Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/12Jajuan Blaylock Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/12Jaydon Ripepi Aggravated assault

6/12Jeffrey Dodd Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/12Keenan McMillian Theft over $1,000, alteration of engine or serial number

8/12London Parker Violation of community corrections

9/12Markel Macon Violation of community corrections

10/12Michael Allen Forgery

11/12Rachel Hannis Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/12Shawn Beevers Harassment, violation of order of protection

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/07/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/08/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.