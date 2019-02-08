Mugshots : Madison County : 02/07/19 – 02/08/19

1/12 Ashley Garrett Shoplifting

2/12 Andre Pruitt Failure to appear

3/12 Brian Pleasants Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/12 Jajuan Blaylock Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/12 Jaydon Ripepi Aggravated assault

6/12 Jeffrey Dodd Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/12 Keenan McMillian Theft over $1,000, alteration of engine or serial number

8/12 London Parker Violation of community corrections



9/12 Markel Macon Violation of community corrections

10/12 Michael Allen Forgery

11/12 Rachel Hannis Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/12 Shawn Beevers Harassment, violation of order of protection

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/07/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/08/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.