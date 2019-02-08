Suspect faces attempted murder charges in Dyer Co. shooting

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies say an accused gunman will be charged with three counts of attempted murder after a Thursday afternoon shooting in Dyer County.

Robert Bevis, 45, of Dyersburg was arrested later Thursday.

At least three people were injured in the shooting off Earl Carter Road in the Unionville area near Dyersburg, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department.

The victims are in critical but stable condition, according to the sheriff’s department. Their names have not been released.

We’ll have more on this story on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5.